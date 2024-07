After Kroos foul: Spain’s Pedri out of European Championships

Replaced after eight minutes

The 21-year-old Pedri was substituted for Leipzig's Dani Olmo after just eight minutes following a serious foul by Toni Kroos. He limped off the pitch with tears in his eyes and was comforted by the substitutes. In the second half, he sat on the sidelines with a bandaged knee. Olmo in turn scored the 1:0 and set up the 2:1.