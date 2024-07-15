What to do about rust on the brake discs?

Rust film on the brake discs can be avoided by storing the car in a dry place. Brake disk protection sprays are more advisable if the vehicle is stored, as the protective layer is removed every time the vehicle is driven. Rust film often appears in other places - doors, trunk lids, sills or wheel arches. It should not be ignored, as it can damage the paintwork in the long term and cause major corrosion damage. If discovered quickly enough, it can be removed with polish. If you choose a wax sealant for the next car wash, this can prevent renewed infestation.