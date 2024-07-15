What to do about rust on the brake discs?

Vorteilswelt
15.07.2024 06:00

"Oh God, my brake discs are suddenly completely rusted! Can I even drive now?" This thought often comes to mind when someone rarely drives their car. But it's usually not that bad. Of course, you can't ignore damage to the brakes. But a slightly reddish haze on the discs can be repaired in most cases, says Hans-Georg Marmit, vehicle expert at the expert organization KÜS.

The way the situation is described - longer standing time, lantern parking - it is most likely so-called flash rust. The rust film on the brake disks forms quickly in damp autumn weather, but is not dangerous. The problem usually resolves itself during the next journey: After braking several times, the coating should have disappeared, as should any slight grinding noises that may occur.

If this is not the case, the corrosion may already be more advanced. In this case, a workshop will have to replace the brake discs; if the brakes are stuck due to corrosion or dirt, the mechanics will have to make them work again.

Rust film on the brake discs can be avoided by storing the car in a dry place. Brake disk protection sprays are more advisable if the vehicle is stored, as the protective layer is removed every time the vehicle is driven. Rust film often appears in other places - doors, trunk lids, sills or wheel arches. It should not be ignored, as it can damage the paintwork in the long term and cause major corrosion damage. If discovered quickly enough, it can be removed with polish. If you choose a wax sealant for the next car wash, this can prevent renewed infestation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

