Brown surprise
What to do about rust on the brake discs?
"Oh God, my brake discs are suddenly completely rusted! Can I even drive now?" This thought often comes to mind when someone rarely drives their car. But it's usually not that bad. Of course, you can't ignore damage to the brakes. But a slightly reddish haze on the discs can be repaired in most cases, says Hans-Georg Marmit, vehicle expert at the expert organization KÜS.
The way the situation is described - longer standing time, lantern parking - it is most likely so-called flash rust. The rust film on the brake disks forms quickly in damp autumn weather, but is not dangerous. The problem usually resolves itself during the next journey: After braking several times, the coating should have disappeared, as should any slight grinding noises that may occur.
If this is not the case, the corrosion may already be more advanced. In this case, a workshop will have to replace the brake discs; if the brakes are stuck due to corrosion or dirt, the mechanics will have to make them work again.
Rust film on the brake discs can be avoided by storing the car in a dry place. Brake disk protection sprays are more advisable if the vehicle is stored, as the protective layer is removed every time the vehicle is driven. Rust film often appears in other places - doors, trunk lids, sills or wheel arches. It should not be ignored, as it can damage the paintwork in the long term and cause major corrosion damage. If discovered quickly enough, it can be removed with polish. If you choose a wax sealant for the next car wash, this can prevent renewed infestation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.