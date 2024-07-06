In the National Council
No unity on the Wörthersee freight line
While the provincial parliament is united behind a new rail line in the central region, a fierce debate is raging in the National Council between the opposition and governing parties and there is no unity.
The recent proposal by SPÖ party leader Philip Kucher that all parties represented in the National Council should work together for a rail freight line in Carinthia's central region caused quite a row in the last session of the House. This is because ÖVP MP Gabriel Obernosterer sharply criticized Kucher's plan in advance. And finally, on Thursday evening, the two Carinthians had a showdown. While Obernosterer accuses his colleague Kucher of election campaign tactics, Kucher once again identifies a deliberate delay by the federal government at the expense of the Carinthian population.
The ÖVP is once again stabbing the Carinthian population, which is suffering massively from the noise, in the back.
FP-Chef Erwin Angerer
Motion shot down
But even the heated debate cannot unite the opposition and the governing parties. And so the SPÖ motion is shot down by the ÖVP and the Greens.
Criticism came not only from the Carinthian Social Democrats, but also from the FPÖ, who voted with the SPÖ in the National Council for the rapid implementation of a freight line. "When it comes to rail noise, the ÖVP in Carinthia is producing headlines at every opportunity as if they were the saviors of the nation, but in reality they have already rejected and blocked initiatives several times!" says FP leader Erwin Angerer.
