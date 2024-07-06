No unity on the Wörthersee freight line

Criticism came not only from the Carinthian Social Democrats, but also from the FPÖ, who voted with the SPÖ in the National Council for the rapid implementation of a freight line. "When it comes to rail noise, the ÖVP in Carinthia is producing headlines at every opportunity as if they were the saviors of the nation, but in reality they have already rejected and blocked initiatives several times!" says FP leader Erwin Angerer.