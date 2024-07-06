Tennis Challenger
Real guys and young guns compete in Salzburg
The field of participants at the Salzburg Open is also well filled in 2024. Numerous veterans as well as young talents compete in the Volksgarten. Organizers want to promote local talent.
No Thiem, no Ofner, but the field of participants at the Salzburg Open starting on Sunday is nevertheless well filled. Preparations for the 125 Challenger tournament are in full swing to ensure that both players and fans are offered the best possible experience. Some strong players could provide the excitement on the course.
Britain's Daniel Evans, the world number 60, is coming to the city of Mozart. The 34-year-old is best known for his one-year ban for cocaine use. In 2017, Evans tested positive for the drug in Barcelona and was immediately banned for a year by the ATP. "Cocaine destroyed my life," he said on his return to the tour.
Ex-Salzburg winner caused a stir in Madrid
It is a special return to Salzburg for Thiago Monteiro. The Brazilian won the tournament in 2022, but was defeated by eventual finalist Lukas Neumayer in the quarter-finals last year. Monteiro caused a sensation at the Masters tournament in Madrid: the 30-year-old veteran defeated Monte Carlo triumphant Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Leandro Riedi does not yet have a great deal of experience. But like former number four Holger Rune, he could use Salzburg as a springboard. The Swiss Riedi catapulted himself from number 320 to 137 in the world rankings within six months. He is regarded as a great hope for the future in his home country and his return is one of the 22-year-old's greatest strengths.
On the way to a title hat-trick
In Austria, youngster Joel Schwärzler, who has received a wildcard for the main event, is expected to fulfill the high hopes. Sandro Kopp, who has now received a wildcard due to Sebastian Ofner's decision to withdraw, is also certain to be in the main competition. "We will try to push the Austrians," says organizer Gerald Mandl. Last year's finalist Lukas Neumayer will also be competing. The player from Radstadt advanced to the semi-finals at the Austrian Championships in Oberpullendorf yesterday after a 6:3, 6:3 victory over Gabriel Schmidt. There he will face Filip Misolic, who will also be playing in the Volksgarten next week.
Salzburg's female figurehead Arabella Koller is also among the top four at the ÖTV tournament, defeating Alina Michalitsch 6:1, 6:1.
