Real guys and young guns compete in Salzburg

On the way to a title hat-trick

In Austria, youngster Joel Schwärzler, who has received a wildcard for the main event, is expected to fulfill the high hopes. Sandro Kopp, who has now received a wildcard due to Sebastian Ofner's decision to withdraw, is also certain to be in the main competition. "We will try to push the Austrians," says organizer Gerald Mandl. Last year's finalist Lukas Neumayer will also be competing. The player from Radstadt advanced to the semi-finals at the Austrian Championships in Oberpullendorf yesterday after a 6:3, 6:3 victory over Gabriel Schmidt. There he will face Filip Misolic, who will also be playing in the Volksgarten next week.