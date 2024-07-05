Vorteilswelt
Party with Brooks Nader

One of these four hot beauties loves a royal!

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 15:15

It was probably the hottest 4th of July celebration: on Thursday, entrepreneur Michael Rubin hosted a "White Party" in the Hamptons. Alongside stars such as Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski, Brooks Nader also accepted the invitation. And the sexy bikini model has a real royal, who is also Prince William's godson, as a boyfriend!

Brooks Nader turned up to the Independence Day party in the Hamptons on Thursday in a rather provocative outfit.

The white dress was not only very short and partially transparent, but also provided an exciting cleavage thanks to its wrap-around look.

Brooks Nader (right) at the arrival of Michael Rubin's party in the Hamptons
Brooks Nader (right) at the arrival of Michael Rubin's party in the Hamptons
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)
Brooks Nader turned heads with his sexy outfit.
Brooks Nader turned heads with his sexy outfit.
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)

Party without royal company
Unfortunately, the model beauty, who has also appeared in front of the camera in bikinis for "Sports Illustrated", did not attend the party in the Hamptons with her new boyfriend, but with her sister.

Nader has recently been in a relationship with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece. The 25-year-old royal is the grandson of the late former King Constantine and son of Crown Prince Pavlos (57) and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal (55).

The skirt of Nader's dress was not only very short, but also transparent.
The skirt of Nader's dress was not only very short, but also transparent.
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)

And Konstantin-Alexios is known for his preference for beautiful women: Until the end of last year, the royal heartbreaker was in a relationship with Poppy Delevingne (38), sister of top model Cara Delevingne.

Love outing at wedding
His love for Brooks Nader became public when he accompanied her to Olivia Culpo's wedding to Christian McCaffrey a few days ago.

Brooks Nader also had a lot of fun without her royal boyfriend.
Brooks Nader also had a lot of fun without her royal boyfriend.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)
The four beauties took a series of selfies with their moms.
The four beauties took a series of selfies with their moms.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

At the Fourth of July party, however, Nader also had a lot of fun without her royal boyfriend. Photos show the model beauty with three other beauties - including colleague Lily Chee - taking selfies.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
