Party with Brooks Nader
One of these four hot beauties loves a royal!
It was probably the hottest 4th of July celebration: on Thursday, entrepreneur Michael Rubin hosted a "White Party" in the Hamptons. Alongside stars such as Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski, Brooks Nader also accepted the invitation. And the sexy bikini model has a real royal, who is also Prince William's godson, as a boyfriend!
Brooks Nader turned up to the Independence Day party in the Hamptons on Thursday in a rather provocative outfit.
The white dress was not only very short and partially transparent, but also provided an exciting cleavage thanks to its wrap-around look.
Party without royal company
Unfortunately, the model beauty, who has also appeared in front of the camera in bikinis for "Sports Illustrated", did not attend the party in the Hamptons with her new boyfriend, but with her sister.
Nader has recently been in a relationship with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece. The 25-year-old royal is the grandson of the late former King Constantine and son of Crown Prince Pavlos (57) and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal (55).
And Konstantin-Alexios is known for his preference for beautiful women: Until the end of last year, the royal heartbreaker was in a relationship with Poppy Delevingne (38), sister of top model Cara Delevingne.
Love outing at wedding
His love for Brooks Nader became public when he accompanied her to Olivia Culpo's wedding to Christian McCaffrey a few days ago.
At the Fourth of July party, however, Nader also had a lot of fun without her royal boyfriend. Photos show the model beauty with three other beauties - including colleague Lily Chee - taking selfies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.