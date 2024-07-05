Toby Romeo
A Gollinger conquers the electronic music world
As part of the Electric Love Festival, local hero and Amadeus Award winner Toby Romeo spoke to the "Krone" about the beginnings of his career, why the number of hits for his music is "completely crazy" for him and how he stays grounded despite his success.
Not all that glitters is gold" - Toby Romeo knows this only too well. The Gollinger, whose real name is Tobias Waß, is now one of Austria's most successful musicians. In 2024, he received the Amadeus Austrian Music Award - the most important Austrian music prize - in the "Electronic/Dance" category. For the second time in a row, the 23-year-old will close the Electric Love Festival on Sunday night. He has been preparing for this since the beginning of the year, he reveals. A performance like this doesn't just happen.
Numbers are difficult to grasp
It is at least as difficult to gain a foothold in the DJ business. "You have to go through the mud," Romeo looks back. The path was marked by defeats and it took a long time to achieve the first successes.
His career now shines almost as white as the T-shirt he is wearing during the interview. 1.9 million people listen to the Salzburg native on the streaming platform Spotify alone. Well over 100 million have already heard his hit "Where The Lights Are Low" there. Figures that are difficult to grasp. "If you imagine the amount of people in front of you, it's completely crazy," laughs the artist. Nevertheless, he finds it easy to stay grounded. "For me personally, not much has changed. Except that everything has become bigger and more professional. I still enjoy making music," the Gollinger chats from the sewing box. He is also surrounded by the "right people". His tour manager is his best friend and he has also known his videographer for many years.
Short-notice appearance due to canceled flight
The family does the rest. "My parents always watch. In 2023, even my grandma was there at the age of 84," says Romeo, delighted with the support that gives him a lot of strength. Speaking of performances: the local hero stepped in on the big stage at short notice on Thursday because two of his colleagues had to cancel their flights. Another experience that shines like gold.
