A Gollinger conquers the electronic music world

His career now shines almost as white as the T-shirt he is wearing during the interview. 1.9 million people listen to the Salzburg native on the streaming platform Spotify alone. Well over 100 million have already heard his hit "Where The Lights Are Low" there. Figures that are difficult to grasp. "If you imagine the amount of people in front of you, it's completely crazy," laughs the artist. Nevertheless, he finds it easy to stay grounded. "For me personally, not much has changed. Except that everything has become bigger and more professional. I still enjoy making music," the Gollinger chats from the sewing box. He is also surrounded by the "right people". His tour manager is his best friend and he has also known his videographer for many years.