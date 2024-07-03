The last chance to find Helga W.

Will Helga W. (64) remain missing in the Almtal? In any case, the emergency services are running out of options. On Wednesday, the police helicopter flew over the search area - with a radar that responds to so-called Recco reflectors sewn into high-quality sportswear. As a result, no search teams were deployed on the ground on Wednesday, as the radar would otherwise have picked up any of the helpers. "We don't know whether the woman was wearing clothing with this kind of equipment, which was invented for searching for missing persons in avalanches, but we are leaving no stone unturned," says Anna Schinkowitsch from the Gmunden police.