Democrats flirt with Kamal Harris instead of Biden

It is also virtually impossible to be nominated instead of a vice president, says Michael Trujillo, a Democratic campaign strategist. The fact is that Harris' name is in second place on the candidacy ticket behind Biden, emphasizes Democrat Donna Brazile. And even three of the party's donors concede that while they are not enthusiastic about Harris, it will be "impossible to ignore Kamala". Harris' office, for its part, commented on the speculation that the Vice President is looking forward to a second term with Biden.