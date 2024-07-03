Chances against Trump?
Democrats flirt with Kamal Harris instead of Biden
After the disastrous TV duel against Donald Trump, the question of an alternative to Joe Biden is becoming increasingly urgent. And although there are certain reservations about her within the party, some US Democrats are already flirting with Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris.
If the incumbent US President does drop out of the race for re-election, insiders say that his deputy Harris would be the first alternative for the Democratic presidential candidacy. There is virtually no way around the Vice President, even if some influential party representatives have already thrown other names into the ring, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan.
Senior party representatives for Harris
A total of seven high-ranking representatives from Biden's campaign team, the presidential office and the party leadership are said to have told Reuters that they see Harris as a possible replacement for Biden.
Since Biden's weak performance in the TV duel against his Republican challenger Donald Trump, a fierce debate has flared up about whether the 81-year-old is fit enough for another term in office. Nevertheless, he himself insists on running again in the election in November - even though calls for him to withdraw are growing louder.
Does she stand a chance against Trump?
However, according to some insiders, speculation about who could step in at short notice has so far often avoided Harris because several influential Democrats believe she has little chance of winning against Trump.
The 59-year-old has struggled to emerge from her role as vice president. Many in Biden's campaign team even saw her as a potential liability for a long time. In the meantime, she has been able to gain recognition on the controversial election issue of abortion, among others. But the skepticism has not disappeared.
No better than Biden in the polls
She performs similarly to Biden in the polls. In a survey published on Tuesday by Reuters and the IPSOS Institute, she has 42% - just one point less than Trump, who is neck-and-neck with Biden. The insiders also point out that she has the highest name recognition of all the alternative potential successors.
It is also virtually impossible to be nominated instead of a vice president, says Michael Trujillo, a Democratic campaign strategist. The fact is that Harris' name is in second place on the candidacy ticket behind Biden, emphasizes Democrat Donna Brazile. And even three of the party's donors concede that while they are not enthusiastic about Harris, it will be "impossible to ignore Kamala". Harris' office, for its part, commented on the speculation that the Vice President is looking forward to a second term with Biden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
