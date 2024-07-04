The houses shake
Where freight trains thunder “through the living room” every day
Freight trains right outside the window - close enough to touch. Doesn't exist? Yes, in the district of Mödling. But now the long-suffering residents can finally hope for some peace and quiet.
The tracks of the Badner Bahn run just an arm's length past the facades of houses in Guntramsdorfer Feldgasse. And anyone who believes that the local railroad line is only used for commuter transportation is mistaken. Truck trains with wagons weighing several tons also pass right in front of the residents' windows every day.
Walls tremble
"The lamps shake, the dishes rattle in the cupboard," long-suffering residents told the "Krone" more than ten years ago. They protested against the transportation of goods on this route through the middle of the village - but for a long time without success.
Disappointed residents
A glimmer of hope emerged in 2015 when a "detour" of the freight trains to the Aspangbahn line on the outskirts of the village was considered for the first time. An extension of the tracks in the nearby Industriezentrum Süd was supposed to make this possible. However, the talks failed - and the plans were put on ice again.
New attempt
Until FPÖ Transport Minister Udo Landbauer resumed negotiations on the matter. And now apparently brought them to a positive conclusion. In the meantime, affected companies, the business agency Ecoplus, the state, the municipality and Wiener Lokalbahnen have signed a project agreement that will allow the closure of the gap in the rail line in the industrial center to be tackled.
I am very pleased that the negotiations have been brought to a successful conclusion. This is an important step towards relieving the burden on local residents and for climate-friendly transport routes by rail.
Verkehrslandesrat Udo Landbauer (FPÖ)
Rapid implementation
"This is an important step," emphasizes Landbauer. The "detour" is to be implemented by 2025. The cost: 1.2 million euros. "Then there will no longer be any regular freight traffic on the Badner Bahn line," promises the Provincial Councillor: "Local residents will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief!"
