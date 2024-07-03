“Woke up in the living room with a bottle of vodka”

"I'm sober again, but this incident has shown me how important such meetings are."

Around 2000 Alcoholics Anonymous members regularly attend such meetings. Four percent of the population have an alcohol problem. There is a meeting every day in Linz. One sixth of all alcoholics manage to stay dry permanently. Karin has more or less managed it too. "I was sober for 15 years, then I didn't go for six months because I thought I knew everything they were saying. Then I woke up in the living room with the blinds closed and a bottle of vodka. That went on for six months. Now I've been sober again for 20 years. This incident showed me how important such meetings are. There is no better program than Alcoholics Anonymous. I don't have this friendship anywhere else," says the 67-year-old humbly - knowing that there is no cure, but there is encouragement.