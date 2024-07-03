Celebrity travel warning
Ed Sheeran is scared on the streets of London
There's one place Ed Sheeran doesn't like to travel to. He thinks it's far too dangerous there.
Ed Sheeran fears for his safety in "dodgy" London. The 33-year-old singer admitted that he is worried about becoming the target of crime in the dangerous English capital. Whenever he is there, he fears being robbed.
Every neighborhood in London dangerous
US podcaster Theo Von asked him during his visit to the UK: "What's the most dangerous place to be here?"
To which Ed replied: "Here? I would say any area of London. Literally every area is dangerous. I don't think you can be anywhere. It's not like a segregated city. No, I mean, the nice areas are dodgy, the bad areas are dodgy, but you just can't do stupid shit."
If you walk around with a Louis Vuitton bag and a €200,000 watch, you're going to get robbed, the singer said. "Just don't do that."
Criticism of the British government
Ed also criticized the Conservative government for not supporting the arts. He said, "I just try to be as honest as I can at all times. I've probably been doing stuff with music in schools for the last seven years."
In 2017 or 2018, his old music teacher came to him and told him: "Look, the government that's in charge at the moment doesn't value art at all. Art, theater, music. And they cut all the funding for schools."
The music teacher had to split £700 (€800) between art, music and drama, so Sheeran started injecting money into the school.
"And then you see a massive increase in kids producing, songwriting, kids doing that. I built a recording studio there. There's a lot of proper instruments that aren't broken, and you just see the school getting better at music," Sheeran enthuses.
