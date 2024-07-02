Glacier shrinkage also a direct danger to humans

Domestic glaciers to disappear by 2070

Kellerer-Pirklbauer explained that cold and precipitation at the beginning of the year cannot change this if a summer with "critical heat periods" is followed by a warm, dry autumn like last year. He illustrates the situation with the melting of an ice cube. If you take it out of the freezer, it only thaws after a while. This is also the case with glaciers; a short period of colder and wetter weather cannot stop the delayed process. He expects the Austrian glaciers to have melted completely by 2070 at the latest.