Current situation in Tyrol
Unemployment up in almost all sectors
As of June 30, a total of 12,558 people were unemployed in Tyrol. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 1762 people or 16.3 percent, reported the AMS on Monday. 62.4 percent of those registered as unemployed have been without a job for less than three months.
With 12,558 unemployed persons and an estimated 358,000 employed persons, the unemployment rate in Tyrol was 3.4 percent in June. 2148 people are currently taking part in AMS training measures. This is an increase of 28 people or 1.3 percent compared to the previous year.
Austria-wide, the increase in unemployment amounted to 10.3 percent - according to the AMS, there are currently a total of 264,018 unemployed people in Austria.
We are seeing rising unemployment in almost all sectors, particularly in trade. However, additional jobs are also being created in healthcare and social services, public administration and tourism.
Johannes Schranz, stv. Landesgeschäftsführer AMS Tirol
Where unemployment rose at an above-average rate
Unemployment is higher than in the previous year in almost all sectors, with a few exceptions. There was an above-average increase in the transport and storage sector (+219 people or +27.1%), in trade (+446 or +26.3%), in the provision of professional, scientific and technical services (+85 or +26.9%) and in the manufacture of goods (+188 or +18.9%). Unemployment in the construction industry (+85 or +14.0 %), accommodation and food services (+283 or +11.3 %), other business activities (+133 or +10.8 %), public administration (+26 or +9.5 %) and health and social work (+66 or +7.5 %) was also above the previous year's level.
Of the 12,558 people currently registered as unemployed, 22.3% were most recently employed in accommodation and food services and 17% in retail.
Hoping for a good summer season
"The start of the summer season in Tyrolean tourism promises a positive development on the labor market and could lead to a further increase in employment," says Johannes Schranz, Deputy Managing Director of AMS Tirol, optimistically.
Incidentally, at the end of June, AMS Tirol had a total of 8013 vacancies registered for immediate filling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
