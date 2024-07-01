Unemployment up in almost all sectors

Where unemployment rose at an above-average rate

Unemployment is higher than in the previous year in almost all sectors, with a few exceptions. There was an above-average increase in the transport and storage sector (+219 people or +27.1%), in trade (+446 or +26.3%), in the provision of professional, scientific and technical services (+85 or +26.9%) and in the manufacture of goods (+188 or +18.9%). Unemployment in the construction industry (+85 or +14.0 %), accommodation and food services (+283 or +11.3 %), other business activities (+133 or +10.8 %), public administration (+26 or +9.5 %) and health and social work (+66 or +7.5 %) was also above the previous year's level.