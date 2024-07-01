Housing costs are becoming a problem in Vorarlberg

Less and less ownership possible

Home ownership is becoming less and less affordable. 48 percent of those surveyed lived privately in rented accommodation, 11 percent in non-profit accommodation. Around 39 percent lived in owner-occupied housing, so it is hardly possible to speak of a country of house builders. According to AK calculations, only 10 to 15 percent of the highest-earning households in the country could still afford home ownership. Whereas in 2010 a loan amounting to six times annual income was still sufficient to buy a home, today you have to take out a loan amounting to ten to twelve times annual income, according to the AK, citing analyses by the National Bank.