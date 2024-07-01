Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rents too high

Housing costs are becoming a problem in Vorarlberg

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 17:00

A recent survey by the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor reveals alarming figures. Measures are required to relieve the situation.

comment0 Kommentare

Around 83 percent of Vorarlberg residents feel that their housing costs are a burden, sometimes a heavy one. 36 percent would like to move into a non-profit apartment, but many do not meet the criteria. This is the result of an online survey presented on Friday by the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor (AK), in which around 3,000 people took part.

The share of housing costs in household income continues to rise. According to the survey, respondents paid an average of 1,140 euros per month, compared to 9 percent less a year ago. This means that, on average, a third of their income now goes on housing, with some paying even more. "Four out of five survey participants are groaning under the high cost of housing. This cannot continue," emphasized Bernhard Heinzle, President of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labour.

AK President Bernhard Heinzle calls for a halt to inflation in rental prices. (Bild: Stiplovsek Dietmar)
AK President Bernhard Heinzle calls for a halt to inflation in rental prices.
(Bild: Stiplovsek Dietmar)

Less and less ownership possible
Home ownership is becoming less and less affordable. 48 percent of those surveyed lived privately in rented accommodation, 11 percent in non-profit accommodation. Around 39 percent lived in owner-occupied housing, so it is hardly possible to speak of a country of house builders. According to AK calculations, only 10 to 15 percent of the highest-earning households in the country could still afford home ownership. Whereas in 2010 a loan amounting to six times annual income was still sufficient to buy a home, today you have to take out a loan amounting to ten to twelve times annual income, according to the AK, citing analyses by the National Bank.

Tenants are particularly concerned about the fact that rental contracts are often only limited to three years, with each extension resulting in higher costs. This has a negative impact on life planning. In addition, since the introduction of the "ordering principle" - estate agent commissions may no longer be charged to tenants - the cost of drawing up contracts has apparently risen. Only a few dared to protest.

Non-profit housing
Interest in non-profit housing now extends far into the middle class, but Vorarlberg is still at the bottom of the league in this respect: the proportion of non-profit rental apartments in main residences has fallen from 12 percent in 2020 to 10 percent in 2022 and 2023. More social housing, a reform of tenancy law and redesigned housing subsidies are finally needed, they say.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf