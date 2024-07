Win musical tickets for “Robin Hood”

Tickets for 5 performances are up for grabs in the competition

If you don't want to miss out, now is your chance to win tickets. The "Krone" is giving away 15x2 tickets for the premiere on July 10 and 10x2 tickets for each of four other performances. Simply select your favorite date in the form below, enter your details and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can play until Friday, July 5, 4 pm. Good luck!