Head Ice Bull is happy with Vasili Zelenov

Already on the plane overseas

"That's a great story, I'm really happy for him. And it shows that the Alps Hockey League is also being watched by scouts," emphasizes Christian Winkler, Director of RB Ice Hockey. Important talks to come. "It was agreed with the family that we wouldn't talk again until after the draft. We'll see what Buffalo has in mind." Yesterday, the talented winger (18) was on a plane overseas to the development camp.