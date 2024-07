“We have the Pinzgau DNA in us”

It was actually just a spontaneous story. We met by chance and just wanted to make music together. Neither of us thought we would be able to make a living from it one day." Isaak Kaserer, Maximilian Stöckl and Arthur Gobber are the "Glueboys" and have made a name for themselves in the industry with their upbeat music. Hits like "Baccei Cola" are now a must at any party. Most recently, the trio even performed at the infamous Megapark in Mallorca. "A special experience," says Kaserer, who, like his band colleagues, now lives in Vienna.