Despite rain and heat
Strong results with Lido Sounds
The second edition of the Lido Sounds music festival once again proved that it hits the right nerve with fans: over 70,000 visitors rocked, swung, sang, cheered, sweated and swayed from Thursday to Sunday at the Linz fairgrounds.
"There's everything for everyone," said German chart-topper Nina Chuba about her performance. "I also think it's great because it spans generations. There are also many musical genres." And that was precisely the secret to the success of Lido Sound, which this time focused even more on diversity than in its first edition.
Rain and speed with headliners on Thursday
This was encouraged by the extension of the opening day on Thursday. However, the weather gods first flexed their muscles and there was a thunderstorm interruption, which we reported on. Everything came to a standstill and visitors crowded under the catering tents.
But the evening was beautiful again: headliner Kings of Leon ("Sex On Fire") started late, but the American quartet then raced through their program, which increased the energy level perfectly. This made up for the 13,000 fans.
Friday with local heroes and US cult band
"For what felt like 45 degrees in the shade, you were totally okay," said Gwen Dolyn, singer of Tränen, to the audience. The German cult duo had already managed to get the fans cheering in the afternoon. That was the "kick", even though the sun was glowing over Lido Sounds on Friday. Now it was time to get started on two stages. Beth Ditto, front woman of Gossip, got into her stride after a soulful intro, delivering new and tried-and-tested hits such as "Heavy Cross".
In the evening, headliner Parov Stelar provided a home game for 23,000 music fans. The Linz native, who has an international career as a DJ, presented a new program full of swing, brass and bass, framed by a brilliant light show. His (dance) hit "The Heat Is On", sung by Elena Karafizi, was not missing.
Top acts in the oven on Saturday
Saturday was dedicated to German and Austrian bands and also brought strong women in front of the curtain. In the afternoon, they really whipped up the audience in the oven temperature, who were happy to be carried away. Ikkimel rapped ultra-hard lyrics to hard beats with delicate tones despite her Berlin snout and performed her Mitjohl hit "Bikini Grell" twice. In the evening, chart-topper Nina Chuba was the female headliner and went down particularly well with the boys. Kraftklub really stepped on the gas pedal on the main stage: 23,000 fans.
The final day on Sunday
The weakest booked day, Sunday, however, brought strong performances: Austrian Soap&Skin, actually Anja Plaschg, brought in experimental music, which found its audience. Alternative rockers The Hives also performed. The Libertines and Sam Smith were also expected as headliners.
Organizer Arcadia live counted over 70,000 visitors to Lido Sounds over four days (66,000 over three days last year). The Samariterbund OÖ was on site for four days with 350 doctors and emergency services, treating 150 patients. Most of the complaints were heat-related.
Lido Sounds is coming back: ticket sales for 2025 start on Monday
The third edition of Lido Sounds will take place from June 27 to 29, 2025. The line-up includes big names such as Beatsteaks, Betterov, Mira Lu Kovacs, Schmusechor and Uche Yara, a shooting star with Upper Austrian roots. Annenmaykantereit will also be making an exclusive guest appearance in Austria for 2025. Around 5000 3-day passes (previously only available at the festival) have already been sold.
Tickets are available from Monday, July 1, 2024 at 2 pm - at the "Frühe Möwe" rate at lidosounds.com or at the Posthof box office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
