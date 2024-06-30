Pop star Michael Hartl has an accident in Tyrol

Local residents closed off the road

After the accident, local residents blocked off the road. His wife called the emergency services, who took him to hospital. "The medical team was great. They stitched up the wound on his chin and did a CT scan of his head to rule out the possibility that Michael had injured his head. Thank God everything was fine. He doesn't even have a concussion. If he hadn't been wearing a helmet, the accident would certainly have had a different outcome."