Almost drowned: Emergency services rescued young man

19-year-old suffered cramps

He screamed for help! And it wasn't just water rescuers who immediately rushed to help: "Fortunately for the young man, bathers who bravely intervened were able to keep him afloat," the civil courage is praised. The 19-year-old was no longer able to keep himself afloat due to cramps - but by then the water rescuers had already reached the man in distress.