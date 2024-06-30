Glass houses are followed by a new neighborhood in Nonntal

Space for apartments, offices and stores

Big things are also planned on the opposite side of Nonntaler Hauptstraße. Art gardener Doll has sold his glasshouses and wants to redesign part of Nonntal. A new three-storey building with a gross floor area of more than 6600 square meters is to house up to 2000 square meters of stores and restaurants on the ground floor. Offices are expected to be built above.