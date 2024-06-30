Vorteilswelt
Apartments and offices

Glass houses are followed by a new neighborhood in Nonntal

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 11:30
Part of Salzburg-Nonntal is being transformed. Art gardener Doll sold his glasshouses for the project. He is on board with the construction projects on both sides of the main street.
comment0 Kommentare

An apartment measuring a good 50 square meters can be purchased for just under 600,000 euros. For that kind of money, you can move into the commercial and residential building being built opposite the Salzburg communal cemetery. Nonntal 102" is due to open there at the end of October.

Space for apartments, offices and stores
Big things are also planned on the opposite side of Nonntaler Hauptstraße. Art gardener Doll has sold his glasshouses and wants to redesign part of Nonntal. A new three-storey building with a gross floor area of more than 6600 square meters is to house up to 2000 square meters of stores and restaurants on the ground floor. Offices are expected to be built above.

The glasshouses of the nursery, which opened in Salzburg in 1929, have been sold. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
The glasshouses of the nursery, which opened in Salzburg in 1929, have been sold.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
The business will continue to operate for customers, assures company boss Jörg Doll. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The business will continue to operate for customers, assures company boss Jörg Doll.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The Salzburg municipal council has already approved an official report to this effect. The project operators were recently back on the design advisory board. The state is currently examining whether the location ordinance sought by the Doll company for a large-scale commercial enterprise will be issued.

Nursery involved in projects
The nursery, which opened in Salzburg in 1929, is heavily involved in both construction projects. According to initial plans, Doll will be the largest tenant in the building. Jörg Doll did not want to give an interview when asked by "Krone". It is still early days, he explained.

Together with partner RK Wohnbau, the aim is to create a "feel-good neighborhood", according to the company's website. Doll has bought around half the building in the almost completed new commercial building with a right of first refusal.

For 20 years, the property belonged to Haythem Al-Wazzan, who is also a homeowner in the old town. In 2021, he sold the 2000 square meter site for around 4.5 million euros. Now a company based in Mondsee is the owner.

Sabine Deubler
