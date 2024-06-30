Life for the fire department: helpfulness counts

Which missions are unforgettable

His first call-outs as a young firefighter were particularly formative for him. Unforgotten: A car accident with a fatality. "I became a slow driver back then." When firefighters on the front line are confronted with strokes of fate, it's tough, he says thoughtfully. Some operations push the comrades to their limits, both physically and mentally. "The nights of flooding in the 2010s took their toll on us. It came in waves with up to 40 operations per night," recalls Commander Norbert Martinek.