Hallwang celebrates
Life for the fire department: helpfulness counts
Hallwang celebrates 100 years of firefighting history with a brand-new fire station: a long-serving and a young comrade talk about the anniversary. What life as a firefighter is all about, what missions have shaped it.
"You can't be selfish," says Josef Rehrl (66), chief fire officer at the Hallwang fire department. He looks back on many years of service: Rehrl joined the fire department in 1976. It was a family legacy back then. Grandfather, father, now also his grandson: they are all fully committed.
Which missions are unforgettable
His first call-outs as a young firefighter were particularly formative for him. Unforgotten: A car accident with a fatality. "I became a slow driver back then." When firefighters on the front line are confronted with strokes of fate, it's tough, he says thoughtfully. Some operations push the comrades to their limits, both physically and mentally. "The nights of flooding in the 2010s took their toll on us. It came in waves with up to 40 operations per night," recalls Commander Norbert Martinek.
However, everyone says that the cohesion across the generations keeps the fire department together. At the age of 66, Rehrl is still called out on alarms, but is happy that the next generation is also so committed.
Full operational readiness, even among young people
The best example: Thomas Raninger (26), who has been with the team for nine years and is currently one of 123 active members. He also comes from a Hallwang fire department family.
With our new fire station, we are equipped for the future. Another benefit for Hallwang is that all the fire engines are now united in one place.
Norbert Martinek, Ortsfeuerwehrkommandant von Hallwang
The most recent operation was a century later: a deer fell into a ditch last week. There are also repeated accident tragedies on the A1.
The centenary celebrations are currently intense: today, Sunday, the weekend ends with a parade of the clubs.
