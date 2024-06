Wörthersee route becomes an issue in the National Council

It is not only local residents who are fed up with the noisy freight trains along the route between Villach and Klagenfurt. As the rail line also runs along Lake Wörthersee, thousands of tourists also suffer from the massive noise of the trains weighing tons. "It's beautiful here, but the idyll is unfortunately disturbed time and again by the constant noise," complains a vacationer who has come to Krumpendorf for a summer holiday. All parties in the provincial parliament have already recognized this problem and have already passed a joint urgent motion on the "Implementation of Carinthian interests on the railroad line in the central Klagenfurt - Villach area".