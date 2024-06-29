Alpine pasture remains a no-go zone after fatal cow attack

Always a smile on her lips, a friendly word for all passengers - big or small, old or young. That's how the 40-year-old was known in the Gastein valley. The bus driver from Pongau was popular and appreciated - which makes the reactions to her unexpected death all the more shocking! The woman lost her life on her 40th birthday on Wednesday during a hike with her two daughters (20 and 23) and two small dogs. Attacked and trampled to death by an aggressive herd of cows.