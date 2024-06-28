Farewell with 41 musical appetizers

"Some babies were made in less than a minute", sings Paul & Pets about the great things that can be achieved in a short time. The song in which he does this is itself barely a minute long, because that is precisely the concept behind the sampler "Have a Minute?": A total of 41 songs from 41 different acts can be found on it, each with a length of one minute. Pumpkin thus remains true to its indie roots, but still finds a way into the future, which (thanks to TikTok and co.) is also becoming increasingly impatient musically.