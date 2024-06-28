Business is booming
Fish oil supplements could harm a healthy heart
Fish oil supplements, prized by many people as heart protection, are more likely to have negative effects in healthy individuals, while they may have positive effects in those already suffering from heart disease, according to a new study with data from more than 400,000 Britons.
A study published in the USA on multivitamin supplements shows similar results. Conclusion: No increase in life expectancy is to be expected from taking vitamin pills.
Fish oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, has been advertised for around 20 years as a preventative for cardiovascular disease when taken daily.
The scientific data on the positive effect of fish oil products is at least moderate. In November 2020, for example, Norwegian cardiologist Are Kalstad stated: "The fact that there was not a single indication of any effect of omega-3 fatty acids in the subject group - together with other neutral studies - indicates that omega-3 supplements are ineffective in preventing cardiovascular events."
13 percent increased risk
Omega-3 fatty acid products can have negative effects for healthy people. "In those with no known cardiovascular disease at the beginning of the observation period, regular intake of fish oil supplements was associated with a 13 per cent increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation and a five per cent increased risk of stroke," the German medical journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt summarized the results of a Chinese study.
Business with dietary supplements is booming
On the other hand, the study - in complete contrast to the study on heart attack patients in Norway - showed evidence of positive effects in people who were already suffering from heart disease when they regularly took such dietary supplements. However, the business with dietary supplements for the hoped-for improvement of health is booming - as before ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
