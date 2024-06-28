Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fraudsters on the move

Caution: Police warn against door-to-door sales!

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 09:50

Fraudsters in Carinthia are coming to the front door and taking money from their victims. The incidents are increasing, the police warn!

comment0 Kommentare

The Carinthian police warn against door-to-door sales. Fraudsters are offering their services from door to door without being asked. The police point out that "reputable companies would never do this!" Particular caution is advised when extremely low prices are advertised.

Tips for those affected
"Don't sign a contract too quickly. Ask for a business card or brochure in advance and take your time to check the details, such as company name, address, etc.", the police continue. This is because a written withdrawal from the contract, claims for damages or warranty claims are no longer possible due to a lack of knowledge about the "seller".

What are doorstep sales?

Doorstep selling is a legal term for contracts that are concluded in certain situations, mainly during a representative's visit.

According to the Federal Ministry, the most effective help for those affected is the right of rescission, which can be used to cancel most contracts concluded at the doorstep or otherwise outside the normal business premises of a company.

Can make yourself liable to prosecution
The police advise people to obtain comparative offers and point out that this is illegal work and is punishable by law. "And if you are harassed by such people, inform the police immediately!", say the investigators and advise you to note down the details of the people and the license plate numbers of the vehicles. These can be helpful for further police investigations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf