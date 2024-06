The Esprit insolvency also affects Salzburg

Employees to receive money quickly

A good 40 of the 173 employees across Austria are affected in Salzburg. According to the gpa private employees' union, nine of them work in the Europark and Judengasse branches in Salzburg, and more than 20 in the head office in Bergheim. Their salaries were still being paid until May. Now the employees are to be paid quickly. "We are holding works meetings at the locations from Tuesday to Thursday next week. We will report on the insolvency money there," says Michael Huber, Managing Director of gpa Salzburg.