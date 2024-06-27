If everything goes according to plan, the Feldkirch city tunnel should be completed in 2030. Traffic will flow underground, while the reclaimed living space will be used above ground. In his inaugural speech, Feldkirch's new mayor Manfred Rädler (ÖVP) already referred to the importance of the city tunnel. This would enable sustainable and future-oriented urban development. "In order to give the people of Feldkirch a roadmap for the future, we have bundled all activities that will make our city even more liveable under the umbrella of Feldkirch 2020plus," explained Rädler at a press conference on Thursday. This vision of the future is intended to give a rough idea of what the Montfort town could look like in six years' time.