MRI with a health insurance contract for the Weinviertel region at last

An important decision is to be made today

However, an important step is to be taken today, as the "Krone" has learned from insiders: At the meeting of the "Planning Target Control Commission", which decides on the allocation of equipment with a health insurance contract, the northern Weinviertel region is finally to get its turn. It is unlikely that the regional hospital will once again be awarded the contract. This is because, as reported, the hospital does not have the capacity to carry out additional checks. It is therefore more likely that a health insurance contract will be concluded with a private institute.