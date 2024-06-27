Winkler gives pupils a positive report card

Regional education planning

Further simplifications are planned for the coming school year - such as the "Burgenland bewegt Kids" campaign, which will start in fall 2024. All pupils in the sixth grade will then receive a sports equipment voucher worth 200 euros. As the population figures in the districts of Eisenstadt, Mattersburg and Neusiedl are continuously increasing and the number of pupils in the south of the province is stagnating, there are also plans to establish two education regions "in order to be able to implement various measures even more efficiently in future", emphasizes Education Director Alfred Lehner.