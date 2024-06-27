EU directive violated
Slovenia: ÖAMTC criticizes lack of daily vignette
The ÖAMTC criticizes the fact that travellers still cannot buy a daily vignette for Slovenia's freeways. This means that many people have to reckon with unjustifiably high costs on their way to their vacation, it said in a press release on Thursday. Slovenia is not only a popular travel destination, but also an important transit country for Austrians traveling to Croatia, for example. Slovenia is also defying an EU directive with its approach.
"The Slovenian toll system still does not have a daily vignette. If you want to use the highway, you are forced to buy an expensive weekly or monthly vignette, even if you are only in the country for a few hours," said ÖAMTC lawyer Ursula Zelenka.
Daily vignette not planned until 2030
A directive of the European Parliament and Council stipulated that the Slovenian highway operator DARS d.d would have to introduce a daily vignette by March 25 of this year. However, this did not happen. When asked by the ÖAMTC, DARS d.d. confirmed that implementation was not planned until 2030. For Zelenka, this is a clear violation of EU law to which the Commission must respond in order to protect consumers.
The e-vignette for one week costs 16 euros for a car in Slovenia and 32 euros for one month.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.