Horner realizes: penalty for Max “unavoidable”

The 26-year-old has already accepted penalties in the past two years, having been relegated to the back of the grid at Spa-Francorchamps, as the chances of catching up at the Belgian circuit are greater than at most other tracks. In 2022, Verstappen raced to victory from 14th on the grid, and the following year he triumphed from sixth on the grid. The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on July 28, and the championship leader still has three stops to master with his current engine before then. A race against time begins ...