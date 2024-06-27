First steps in fiber optic expansion

The SPÖ MPs do not dispute this at all. However, they would have liked their motion to be implemented. Even before the Reds tabled their motion on the expansion of fiber optics at the beginning of May, they had met with experts from Liechtenstein. The neighboring country is considered an international role model, as almost every alpine pasture there now has access to the fiber optic network. "Inspired by the best practice example in Liechtenstein, our proposal is based on two pillars. Firstly, a basic network should be guaranteed so that all homes can be connected - in the valleys as well as in the towns and larger municipalities," explained SPÖ club leader Manuela Auer. Secondly, the basic network should be installed by a company such as Illwerke and then also be open to other providers.