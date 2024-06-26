Auction in New York
“Harry Potter” illustration fetches 1.8 million euros
An illustration used for the first "Harry Potter" book was auctioned off in New York on Wednesday for almost two million dollars. Four interested parties engaged in an almost ten-minute bidding war over the phone.
In the end, the illustration was sold for 1.9 million dollars (around 1.8 million euros), according to auction house Sotheby's. It is said to be the most expensive "Harry Potter" souvenir ever sold at auction.
The auction house had previously expected up to 600,000 dollars. The illustration by Thomas Taylor was featured on the cover of the English first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", the first book in the popular fantasy series.
The novel by author J.K. Rowling, which was published in English in 1997, tells the story of young Harry Potter, who learns of his magical powers and is accepted into Hogwarts School of Magic. He and his friends have to go on many adventures.
The watercolor illustration auctioned in New York shows him wearing glasses and a scarf in front of the Hogwarts Express, a train that departs from platform 9¾ of London's King's Cross station in the novel.
