Departure in St. Pölten
Now Nitta is also flushing money into the SKN coffers
Rio Nitta turns his back on second division club St. Pölten and signs with Urawa Red Diamonds in the Japanese J-League until 2027, bringing SKN a transfer fee of around 250,000 euros.
Marc Stendera was the next player to arrive at SKN St. Pölten's training session yesterday, having stumbled across problems with the German railroad on his journey to the club. Coach Aleksandar Gitsov was at least able to work with 14 players for once. "We will soon have a reasonable squad size," said sporting director Christoph Freitag, who extended Nicolas Wisak 's contract until 2025. David Riegler and Dirk Carlson were still on international duty after the season and will join the team on Monday at the latest. With the 23-year-old Samuel Stückler from Sturm II, a right-back is on the test bench as of today. "But we won't be calling in one test pilot after another every day, we primarily want to sign people who we are convinced of even without trial training," explains Freitag.
Benedict Scharner, on the other hand, is set to leave; the 19-year-old is said to be on the table at promoted club GAK, but no concrete offer has yet been made. Rio Nitta, on the other hand, whose contract at St. Pölten would have run until the end of next season, is returning to his home country and signing with Urawa Red Diamonds in the Japanese J-League until 2027. This will bring the SKN a transfer fee of around 250,000 euros and is the next deal to be arranged by "More than Sport". The agency had already recently placed Franz Stolz (FC Genoa) and Jaden Montnor (Aris Limassol) abroad. The trio brought a total of almost one million euros into the SKN coffers.
