Now Nitta is also flushing money into the SKN coffers

Marc Stendera was the next player to arrive at SKN St. Pölten's training session yesterday, having stumbled across problems with the German railroad on his journey to the club. Coach Aleksandar Gitsov was at least able to work with 14 players for once. "We will soon have a reasonable squad size," said sporting director Christoph Freitag, who extended Nicolas Wisak 's contract until 2025. David Riegler and Dirk Carlson were still on international duty after the season and will join the team on Monday at the latest. With the 23-year-old Samuel Stückler from Sturm II, a right-back is on the test bench as of today. "But we won't be calling in one test pilot after another every day, we primarily want to sign people who we are convinced of even without trial training," explains Freitag.