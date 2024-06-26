Wifo and IHS demand austerity package from government

Wifo head proposes increasing mineral oil tax

Felbermayr urges that "at least before the election there will be no election gifts". He knows that the need for consolidation afterwards will not be discussed during the election campaign, but politicians should at least "bear in mind that what they promise today cannot be kept in the coming years". As the major reforms would probably take years, Felbermayr could imagine a quickly implementable increase in the mineral oil tax (MÖSt) in the meantime in order to get the deficit and debt under control. The MÖSt has not been adjusted for inflation since 2011, and an inflation adjustment alone would quickly bring in 1.5 to 2.5 billion euros "even if it would incur a lot of wrath from motorists".