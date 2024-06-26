How a few bars have changed our world

Invention long before market launch

The invention of the barcode goes back much further than its market launch. The patent for the barcode was issued to the two Americans Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver in 1952. As students, they had overheard a supermarket manager's wish to automatically record which goods were being sold at the checkout. The light transmitter, which can distinguish between the light and dark stripes and measure the length of the bars, did not yet exist at the time.