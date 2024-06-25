Luisser: “Hungary should be praised for this policy”

A particularly serious case recently occurred in Horn, where a 35-year-old Afghan attacked two 16-year-olds and a 53-year-old with a belt. One of the teenagers suffered serious injuries when the belt buckle penetrated 2.5 centimeters deep into his head, necessitating emergency surgery. The 53-year-old suffered a broken collarbone. The trigger for this violence was apparently a misunderstanding about a bag lying on the floor that was supposed to have contained the Afghan's food. Just a triviality. Or in Traiskirchen, where two asylum seekers repeatedly molested children in a popular outdoor swimming pool. Headlines like this now appear on a weekly basis. At the end of the day, you often read: "Released" or "known to the authorities". Are the hands of justice tied or why do such alleged perpetrators remain in the country for years?