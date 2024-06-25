Asylum and migration:
Luisser: “Hungary should be praised for this policy”
Daily headlines about acts of violence overshadow the country. Uncontrolled migration in Austria is a central topic of today's "Club 3" program. The FPÖ provincial councillor for Lower Austria Christoph Luisser, opinion researcher and political expert Christoph Haselmayer and "Krone" journalist Erich Vogl will be on the show. Tanja Pfaffeneder will host the program.
A particularly serious case recently occurred in Horn, where a 35-year-old Afghan attacked two 16-year-olds and a 53-year-old with a belt. One of the teenagers suffered serious injuries when the belt buckle penetrated 2.5 centimeters deep into his head, necessitating emergency surgery. The 53-year-old suffered a broken collarbone. The trigger for this violence was apparently a misunderstanding about a bag lying on the floor that was supposed to have contained the Afghan's food. Just a triviality. Or in Traiskirchen, where two asylum seekers repeatedly molested children in a popular outdoor swimming pool. Headlines like this now appear on a weekly basis. At the end of the day, you often read: "Released" or "known to the authorities". Are the hands of justice tied or why do such alleged perpetrators remain in the country for years?
In comparison, Hungary pursues an extremely restrictive migration policy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Hungary has introduced a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal migration. "Hungary should be praised for this policy," says Christoph Luisser, FPÖ state councillor from Lower Austria. Since Viktor Orbán was elected Prime Minister in 2010, Hungary has established one of the strictest migration policies in the European Union. Orbán and his government have repeatedly emphasized that these measures are necessary to ensure national security and preserve the country's cultural identity. Opinion researcher Christoph Haselmayer takes a completely different view and describes Hungary as a "cancer."
Watch the entire "Club 3" program in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.