Album &amp; Grand Tour

Rainhard Fendrich hits the ground running again in 2025

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 08:02

What was already quietly announced this year is now becoming reality: 2025 will be Rainhard Fendrich's big year. He celebrates his 70th birthday, releases his new studio album "Wimpernschlag" and returns to the spotlight on the country's big stages. We have all the information for you.

With the double album "Rainhard Fendrich - Symphonisch in Schönbrunn", the successful Austro bard returned to the limelight a few weeks ago. It features the already legendary concert from the summer of 2022 in the courtyard of honor in front of Schönbrunn Palace, where the Viennese singer, together with Christian Kolonovits and the Salzburg Philharmonic Orchestra, dressed his greatest hits in an orchestral guise and reached the next milestone in his extraordinary career.

Another big start
Fendrich will really hit the ground running in 2025. He celebrates his 70th birthday on February 27, is already hard at work on his brand new studio album "Wimpernschlag" and then there are 45 years on stage to celebrate. Fans can look forward to brand new music as well as the joint musical concert tour through more than four decades of his artistic work, which will then take the singer-songwriter and his band throughout Austria on their anniversary tour "45 Years Rainhard Fendrich Live - Nur ein Wimpernschlag" in April 2025.

The songs on the new album will be an impressive mix of catchy melodies and profound, thought-provoking lyrics, sometimes paired with a humorous wink. Fendrich is and remains Fendrich - an astute observer and chronicler of his time, who focuses his attention lyrically and musically on the essentials. But "Wimpernschlag" is also a very personal retrospective: Rainhard Fendrich looks back on the stages of his life, provides insights into his childhood and youth and takes stock. Of course, you can also look forward to all the great live hits such as "Es lebe der Sport", "Tango Corrupti", "Macho Macho" and of course "I Am From Austria".

Ticket sales start
Rainhard Fendrich can be seen live in Austria on the following dates in 2025: on April 25 at the Wiener Stadthalle, on April 27 at the Salzburgarena, on May 1 at the Vorarlberghalle in Dornbirn and on May 5 at the Linzerarena. Further gigs are not ruled out. Tickets for the Austropop highlights are available from Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. at www.oeticket.com. A few hours steeped in history are guaranteed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
