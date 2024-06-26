Rainhard Fendrich hits the ground running again in 2025

The songs on the new album will be an impressive mix of catchy melodies and profound, thought-provoking lyrics, sometimes paired with a humorous wink. Fendrich is and remains Fendrich - an astute observer and chronicler of his time, who focuses his attention lyrically and musically on the essentials. But "Wimpernschlag" is also a very personal retrospective: Rainhard Fendrich looks back on the stages of his life, provides insights into his childhood and youth and takes stock. Of course, you can also look forward to all the great live hits such as "Es lebe der Sport", "Tango Corrupti", "Macho Macho" and of course "I Am From Austria".