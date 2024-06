Suspect at large: Who set a homeless man on fire?

The case had caused consternation and horror far beyond the borders of Styria: on the night of March 23, a homeless man was set on fire in the middle of Lendplatz in Graz. The 52-year-old Hungarian had been sleeping in front of a Libro store when he suddenly burst into flames! Witnesses noticed the fire in the entrance area after midnight and also saw a man running away from the scene. An immediate search for him was initially unsuccessful.