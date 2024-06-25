Dispute over release
Reaching for a joint is the norm for one in ten teenagers
While cannabis growing communities are emerging in Bavaria, Upper Austria is arguing about the legalization of "weed". In any case, a survey shows that around 150,000 young Upper Austrians reach for a joint at least once a month.
Border controls with Bavaria, where cannabis possession has been largely legalized since 1 April, have not shown any noticeable increase in smuggling trips. However, the executive wants to keep up the pressure, especially as cultivation communities for "hot" hemp will be permitted in the northern neighbor from July 1. "An aberration", says ÖVP regional managing director Florian Hiegelsberger, one of the loudest opponents when it comes to the question of whether we should also relax our drug laws.
Every second boy has tried cannabis
Cannabis use outside of the law has apparently already become a reality. This is because joints are being used more and more often in Upper Austria - by young people (see also our chart above). Among 15 to 24-year-olds, the figures surveyed by the Institute for Addiction Prevention show a particularly striking increase. According to the survey and their own statements, every second boy has tried cannabis at least once, and almost 14% smoke regularly. The proportion is slightly lower among young women.
It is alarming that many Upper Austrians consider the addictive potential of cannabis in particular to be so low.
Upper Austria comparatively "well-behaved"
In total, around 150,000 young Upper Austrians use a joint at least once a month. Compared to Europe-wide figures, however, Upper Austria is still "well-behaved". Eight percent of all EU citizens are said to have consumed at least one cannabis product in the previous year - the range of products on offer is now far greater than the joint or the "hash cookie" - while in Upper Austria the figure is just under six percent.
"Weed" dangerous for 7 out of 10
The question about the assessment of the risk that "weed" can be addictive is also striking. In 2015, almost 72% of Upper Austrians said that cannabis was "dangerous", whereas in the most recent survey this figure was only 69.4%.
