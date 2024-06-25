Reaching for a joint is the norm for one in ten teenagers

Every second boy has tried cannabis

Cannabis use outside of the law has apparently already become a reality. This is because joints are being used more and more often in Upper Austria - by young people (see also our chart above). Among 15 to 24-year-olds, the figures surveyed by the Institute for Addiction Prevention show a particularly striking increase. According to the survey and their own statements, every second boy has tried cannabis at least once, and almost 14% smoke regularly. The proportion is slightly lower among young women.