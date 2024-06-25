In the middle of the day
Dangerous: Muslims praying on the road
Near a mosque in the 15th district, prayer mats were spread out in the middle of the road on the day of the start of the Feast of Sacrifice. This could have had fatal consequences.
There are around 15 mosques in the 15th district alone. Across Vienna there are around 80 places of prayer for 200,000 Muslims.
Gatherings in front of mosques
On Fridays in particular, large numbers of worshippers gather in front of the mosques, most of which are located in residential buildings. However, on June 16, the day of the start of the four-day Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, people near a place of worship in Goldschlagstraße went one step further and moved the prayer to the street - literally, as carpets had been laid out on the road.
Much to the annoyance of some residents who felt disturbed by this. But that's not all. The whole thing is also dangerous, as Goldschlagstraße is a busy road. There is also a large park directly opposite the site, which would have been much more suitable for prayers or outdoor celebrations.
Incidentally, the Feast of Sacrifice is linked to the pilgrimage to Mecca, which was overshadowed this year by thousands of heat-related deaths due to the scorching temperatures in Saudi Arabia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.