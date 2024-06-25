Dangerous: Muslims praying on the road

Gatherings in front of mosques

On Fridays in particular, large numbers of worshippers gather in front of the mosques, most of which are located in residential buildings. However, on June 16, the day of the start of the four-day Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, people near a place of worship in Goldschlagstraße went one step further and moved the prayer to the street - literally, as carpets had been laid out on the road.