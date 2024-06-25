Vorteilswelt
In the middle of the day

Dangerous: Muslims praying on the road

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 11:00

Near a mosque in the 15th district, prayer mats were spread out in the middle of the road on the day of the start of the Feast of Sacrifice. This could have had fatal consequences.

comment0 Kommentare

There are around 15 mosques in the 15th district alone. Across Vienna there are around 80 places of prayer for 200,000 Muslims.

Gatherings in front of mosques
On Fridays in particular, large numbers of worshippers gather in front of the mosques, most of which are located in residential buildings. However, on June 16, the day of the start of the four-day Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, people near a place of worship in Goldschlagstraße went one step further and moved the prayer to the street - literally, as carpets had been laid out on the road.

Much to the annoyance of some residents who felt disturbed by this. But that's not all. The whole thing is also dangerous, as Goldschlagstraße is a busy road. There is also a large park directly opposite the site, which would have been much more suitable for prayers or outdoor celebrations.

Incidentally, the Feast of Sacrifice is linked to the pilgrimage to Mecca, which was overshadowed this year by thousands of heat-related deaths due to the scorching temperatures in Saudi Arabia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
