Three missing persons
German (67) died while hiking on Crete
A German tourist (67) has died on Crete after presumably straying from a hiking trail. The man had set off in high temperatures. Three other hikers have been missing for more than a week.
The German had set off on Sunday morning from the village of Omalos in the regional district of Chania. According to the Greek news channel ERT, his destination was the fishing village of Sougia, which is more than 30 kilometers away. The tourist is said to have called his wife and told her that he was not feeling well. The emergency services asked the hiker to dial the emergency number so that they could locate his cell phone. However, he was not found until Monday morning in a rocky, difficult-to-access gorge - dead. The authorities assume that the pensioner had lost his bearings.
Sixth death in June
This is the sixth death of hikers in the heat in Greece in the month of June alone (see video above). Another three people have been missing for more than a week. "We are searching with thermal imaging cameras, with dogs and drones, but I am losing hope," said the mayor of Crete. The deceased and missing are all foreigners aged between 55 and 80. At the beginning of June, for example, the British presenter and TV doctor Michael Mosley (67) died on the island of Symi.
Midday heat underestimated
Greek doctors said that tourists underestimate the effects of the high temperatures. For example, heatstroke can cause confusion and disorientation, leading hikers to stray from the path. Other dangerous factors, especially at an older age, are dehydration and cardiovascular problems.
Greeks would even stay in cool, closed houses during the intense midday heat. Temperatures in June were already over 40 degrees Celsius in some places.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
