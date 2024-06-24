German (67) died while hiking on Crete

The German had set off on Sunday morning from the village of Omalos in the regional district of Chania. According to the Greek news channel ERT, his destination was the fishing village of Sougia, which is more than 30 kilometers away. The tourist is said to have called his wife and told her that he was not feeling well. The emergency services asked the hiker to dial the emergency number so that they could locate his cell phone. However, he was not found until Monday morning in a rocky, difficult-to-access gorge - dead. The authorities assume that the pensioner had lost his bearings.