Local council takes legal action against S-Link

Salzburg local councillor Christoph Ferch (Liste Salz) is already going on the offensive. He has lodged an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court against the positive decision on the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the "S-Link". Ferch believes that the partly underground construction will jeopardize the World Heritage status of the city of Mozart. "We still see many unanswered questions - also with regard to the integrity of Salzburg's old town," emphasizes Councillor Ferch.