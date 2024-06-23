Mbappe laughs, shoots and throws away his mask

The snapshots from the international photo agencies certainly suggest one thing: Mbappe is fully fit again. Recently on the bench against Holland, it now looks as if he could return for the final group game against Poland - provided he is not consciously played after the broken nose he suffered in the Austria game. In any case, he was full of enthusiasm on Sunday. He had fun. But not only, according to the photos. He also complained, finished spectacularly and even threw away his mask in between.