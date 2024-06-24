Thanks to Mark Mateschitz
Red Bull Ring remains in the fast lane
One and a half years after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, fears for the future in the Murtal valley have vanished - his son Mark is busy working on his own ideas.
Things are happening at the Red Bull Ring! Since last week, the ring has been prepared for the Formula 1 circus, which will pitch its tents in Spielberg from Thursday. The premier class of motorsport will once again attract hundreds of thousands to the Mur Valley and fill the coffers of campsite operators, hoteliers and restaurateurs.
Following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz on October 22, 2022 and the subsequent dispute between the Thai and Austrian halves of the group, there were long fears around the Ring that the billionaire's empire could crumble. And drag the Mur Valley into the tourist slumber in which it was already stuck from 2004 to 2011 without a usable route.
Didi's legacy will remain, and this will not change for the next ten years.
Dieter Quester, Motorsportlegende und Mateschitz-Vertrauter
Before Dietrich Mateschitz rebuilt the Ring on his own: "Back then, we talked about what was possible and now we are not so far removed from the vision we had back then," says motorsport legend and Mateschitz confidant Dieter Quester. "Didi's legacy will remain, it won't change for the next ten years."
Mark Mateschitz takes the reins
Now son and heir Mark Mateschitz is getting to work. His first project: the Schönberghof, which towers gracefully above the track, is to be converted and extended - a clear signal to the region.
Such a signal was also made at the negotiating table: The contract for the Austrian GP was extended with Formula 1 last year until 2030, and recently a deal was also reached with MotoGP (the second largest event in Spielberg) until 2030. This brings a sigh of relief to the region.
New managing director
An old acquaintance from the "bull empire" will soon be taking over the fortunes of the Ring: Thomas Überall, Mateschitz's right-hand man in the sports sector for a long time. "He was Head of Global Motorsports for a long time, organized Red Bull Stratos and the flight across the English Channel. So he has the necessary know-how for major events and will certainly be an asset to the Ring," says Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko.
Perhaps Mark Mateschitz will also discover his love for the reactivation of the "Westschleife" section of the circuit. A project that his father was never able to complete...
Tens of thousands of fans will flood Styria over the next few days. Michael Ranzmaier-Hausleitner, Chairman of Murtal Tourism, explains the current trends among Formula 1 tourists:
- Length of stay: arriving on Friday or even Saturday and jamming home after the end of the race - that's a thing of the past! "The trend is clearly towards longer stays. People have learned to love the Mur Valley and spend relaxing days here before or after the Grand Prix."
- Long distances: Because there is a shortage of beds in the region during the Formula 1 weekend in Spielberg, more and more fans are moving to more distant areas: "Graz and Western Styria in particular are increasingly benefiting from this." Shuttle services or trains organized by the Ring ensure a relaxed arrival and departure for many.
- On two wheels: The Red Bull Ring has been promoting travel by bike for years. A new cycle path to Fohnsdorf and a gap closure in Spielberg make the bike tour to the Red Bull Ring even more pleasant and, above all, safer this year.
