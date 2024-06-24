Red Bull Ring remains in the fast lane

New managing director

An old acquaintance from the "bull empire" will soon be taking over the fortunes of the Ring: Thomas Überall, Mateschitz's right-hand man in the sports sector for a long time. "He was Head of Global Motorsports for a long time, organized Red Bull Stratos and the flight across the English Channel. So he has the necessary know-how for major events and will certainly be an asset to the Ring," says Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko.