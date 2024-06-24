Dubious website lures pupils with fake ID cards

"It's a dubious business model "

Kendlbacher turned to the Chamber of Labor (AK) in her distress. They are already aware of the ID card website and know of several cases. "I don't think it's right, even though the website clearly states that the ID cards are just a prop," says AK consumer advocate Bettina Pichler. The website uses a "highly questionable business model". And: "If you order a student ID card there, for example, and use it to obtain discounts, this is actually fraud", says Pichler.