Graz and Grundlsee
Expressive dance against an impressive backdrop
Graz has been the venue for the International Stage Workshop in summer for 33 years. Some time ago, Grundlsee was added as a second location. And as always, the program includes not only courses and workshops, but also exciting performances in the evenings.
Ursula Gigler-Gausterer and her team are committed to the highest quality, not only for the instructors at the Bühnenwerkstatt, but also for the performances. And so this year, once again, both the one and the other can be seen.
Dance enthusiasts who want to improve their skills will be able to do so in Graz from July 6 to 14, and in Grundlsee from July 15 to 21. Their teachers include illustrious names such as Evgeny Kozlov, Sead Vuniqi and Elisabeth Cartellieri. These names can also be found on the list of performances taking place in Graz. With the new location "List Halle Detroit", an exciting new venue has also been found.
New venue in a new part of the List Hall
The opening will also take place there on July 6, which traditionally offers a preview of the workshop and festival week. The "Four Seasonal Stories" to the music of Antonio Vivaldi are on the program on 8 and 9 July. They will be told by the Bühnenwerkstatt company and the Cie. subsTanz. On July 11, a dance journey through four continents awaits with Thabo Letseleha Naha, Sead Vuniqi, Alan Fuentes Guerra and Marion Sparber as well as Valentin Tszin.
The finale on July 13 will be performed by the award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance with their piece "Lore". Bühnenwerkstatt regular Tomaš Danielis can also be seen at the TU Campus beforehand, as an appetizer on 4 July.
