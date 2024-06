Wolves attack woman in French safari park

Public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation

The 36-year-old had previously spent the night in a lodge in the safari park. This is offered as a special experience for interested visitors. The public prosecutor's office has already started an investigation. It is still unclear whether this was due to negligence on the part of the 36-year-old or a breach of safety regulations by the park management. According to reports, only employees in Thoiry have been questioned so far.